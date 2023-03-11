CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

MCD to Adopt Arvind Kejriwal Model of Education, Transform Primary Schools: Shelly Oberoi

PTI

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 15:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The Mayor instructed the officers to find a solution to the problem so that the residents do not face any inconvenience (Representative image)

The Mayor reviewed the construction and directed the officials to expedite the work so that the school building could be rendered to the public for use, said officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi

The MCD will build new schools and provide quality education to the children of Delhi on the lines of the Arvind Kejriwal government’s education model, said Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday.

Oberoi, accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, on Friday inspected the under-construction MCD school building in the Prem Nagar area of the Karol Bagh zone.

With the construction of this school, residents, including those from the weaker section, of colonies such as Prem Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Punjabi Basti (Baljeet Nagar), West Patel Nagar, and Gayatri colony will be able to send their wards to schools in their vicinity, Oberoi said.

“This school will run in two shifts and about 1,000 children will study in one shift. The school will have a computer room, library room, science room, medical room, sports room etc for the children,” an official statement quoted her as saying.

During the inspection, the mayor also interacted with the local people, some of whom complained about the blocking of the road due to the construction of the boundary wall of the school.

The Mayor instructed the officers to find a solution to the problem so that the residents do not face any inconvenience.

“The Mayor said that on the lines of the Delhi government’s education model, MCD will also build new schools and provide quality education to the children of Delhi,” the statement read. She will continue to inspect other under-construction MCD school buildings and will assure that they are completed on time, it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 11, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 15:24 IST
