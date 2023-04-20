Meet Anurag Sangwan, The UPSC NDA Final Topper For 2022

On Monday, the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam held in September 2022 were announced, and Anurag Sangwan, a 17-year-old from Chandeni village in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana, secured the top position.

Chandeni, the village where Anurag Sangwan comes from, is well-known for contributing a large number of young people to the armed forces in Haryana. To date, 29 commissioned officers in the armed forces have hailed from this village, while 21 individuals from Chandeni have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation.

Anurag Sangwan, who recently took his Class-12 exams, is the only child in his family. His parents are both involved in education, with his father working as a manager at an automobile company in Gurugram and his mother being a mathematics teacher at a private school. Anurag’s interest in education stems from his grandfather, who retired as a social science teacher from a government school in the village in 2003, and his grandmother, who also taught children. According to Anurag’s father, he is a brilliant student who effectively utilizes the internet for learning and relies heavily on self-study.

Jivak described Anurag as a talented student who utilized the internet effectively to gain knowledge and relied on self-study. According to Jivak, Anurag had completed a 10-day training program for personality development in Nagpur and achieved an exceptional 99.9% score in his 10th-grade exams. Anurag expressed his gratitude to his teachers, parents, grandparents, and friends, acknowledging his mother’s assistance in his favourite subject, mathematics. He also shared that he is prepared to serve his country, bringing him closer to his goal of joining the defence forces.

Read all the Latest Education News here