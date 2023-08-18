Meet APPSC AIR 1 Bhanusree Lakshmi Who Now Aims To Ace UPSC CSE

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the final results yesterday. Bhanushree Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha has secured the first rank followed by Bhumi Reddy Bhavani, Kambalakunta Lakshmi Prasanna, K. Praveen Kumar Reddy, and Bhanuprakash Reddy. The first ranker Bhanushree Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha has completed her education from Delhi University in Economics Hons. Despite securing the best rank, Bhanushree aims to ace UPSC CSE.

She has already cleared this years UPSC CSE Prelims round and is now preparing for Mains. Being an only child of her parents, Bhanushree has the responsibility for her parents. Her parents in this entire journey supported. Sharing about her family background, the ranker said that, she belongs to Kalla Mandal area in West Godavari district. Her father is a government school teacher and mother a housemaker.

Bhanushree Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha was a brillant student from her school days. She topped in her district in class 10th by scoring the highest score which no student could match. Getting her dream job as a deputy collector is a dream come true moment not only for Bhanushree but for her family as well but she aims to crack UPSC.

Sharing a learning on how to score well in APPSC, she said, writing well in time constraint along with huge knowledge is a skill and talent which aspirants should know how to ace. The more they write the more they will get benefit of it.

On September 30, 2022, a notification for these 111 positions was made available, and on January 8 of this year, the preliminary examination was held. Only 19 days later, on January 27, the preliminary results were swiftly released. Of the 86,000 applicants that showed up for the preliminary round, 6,455 were selected to move on to the main round. For the 111 slots that were open, 220 individuals qualified for the main test, which was held from June 3 to June 10. To finish the selection process, interviews were held from August 2 to August 11.