Meet Artika Shukla, Who Secured AIR 4 In 2015 UPSC Civil Services Exam On First Attempt

There is no dearth of motivation for those seeking to crack civil services examinations. Scroll down the Internet and you will come across several intriguing stories of the students who cracked the exam despite multiple hurdles on their way. One such story is of Artika Shukla who secured AIR 4 in the 2015 civil services examination. What is even more inspiring is that Artika, at the age of 25, passed the examination on her first attempt.

Let’s know more about Artika Shukla. Born on September 5, 1990, Artika hails from Gandhinagar, Varanasi. Her father Dr Brijesh Shukla was a doctor and former secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Good at academics, Artika completed her schooling at St. John’s School in Varanasi. Throughout her school life, she continued to shine in the examinations as she was a brilliant student.

As life proceeded, Artika went on to complete her MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi in 2013. Next, she got herself admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh from where she pursued the MD Pediatrics course. However, destiny had different plans. Gaurav Shukla, the elder brother of Artika, passed the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2012. He, then, joined the IAS cadre. She was highly inspired by her brother. This led her to leave her studies midway through 2014.

The pivotal moment arrived when Artika decided to appear for the civil services examinations. Unlike other students, she chose not to rely on any coaching classes for the preparation. Her brother emerged as a huge support for her. Artika believes that she owes her success to her brother.

Interestingly, during her training to become an IAS officer, Artika fell head over heels for Jasmeet Singh, the third All India Rank holder in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015. After dating for a certain period, the couple tied the knot in 2017. Notably, Jasmeet Singh got the Rajasthan cadre whereas Artika Shukla was given the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre. However, Artika also joined the Rajasthan cadre citing her marriage to Jasmeet.