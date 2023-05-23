CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JAC 10th ResultJAC 12th ResultCUET UG 2023West Bengal 12th ResultUPSC CSE Result
Home » education-career » Meet Baskar Subramanian Who Dropped Out Of IIT To Build A Company Worth Rs 11,500
1-MIN READ

Meet Baskar Subramanian Who Dropped Out Of IIT To Build A Company Worth Rs 11,500

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 14:54 IST

Delhi, India

Baskar, who belonged to a middle-class family, was inspired by the story of Microsoft founder Bill Gates from an early age.

Baskar, who belonged to a middle-class family, was inspired by the story of Microsoft founder Bill Gates from an early age.

Amagi Labs was established in Bangalore by Baskar Subramaniam, KA Srinivasan, and Srividya Srinivasan

Imagine getting into IIT, one of the topmost education institutes in the country, and dropping out merely because one did not like the environment. Such a move would certainly be dubbed a career-devastating decision by most people but it has not been so for Baskar Subramaniam, the CEO and co-founder of Amagi Media Labs. Baskar joined IIT Bombay but soon decided that he wanted his enterprise instead of getting trained in the skill sets required for a job. He also did not find the environment of IIT to his liking and hence quit his education.

Amagi Labs was established in Bangalore by Baskar Subramaniam, KA Srinivasan, and Srividya Srinivasan. Following this, the business growth trajectory continued, and in November last year, Amagi Media Labs raised Rs 800 crore at an estimated worth of $ 1.4 billion (11,500 crore).

Baskar, who belonged to a middle-class family, was inspired by the story of Microsoft founder Bill Gates from an early age and wanted to be a top software developer. His parents could not afford a computer at home and so he learned to develop software at his school’s computer lab. He sold his first software when he was in Class 11. From GCT Coimbatore, Baskar received a degree in computer science engineering. Following this, he enrolled in IIT Bombay but left to pursue his dream.

top videos

    He then went on to work for organisations like Texas Instruments. In 2000, he launched his second business, Impulsesoft. In 2002, he created audio headsets, and in 2004, he created one of the first Bluetooth watches. SiRF Technology Holdings acquired Baskar’s business in 2005. In 2008, he co-founded Amagi along with two friends.

    Amagi is a media technology business that dominates the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) market in the nation. It helped TV broadcasters display viewers various commercials based on geography and pioneered targeted advertising.

    About the Author
    Education and Careers Desk
    A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Business
    2. career.
    3. education
    4. news18-discover
    first published:May 23, 2023, 14:43 IST
    last updated:May 23, 2023, 14:54 IST