Meet Bharat Kumar, Son of Security Guard Who Aided In ISRO's Project Chandrayaan 3

India has become the first country in the world to ever land in Moon’s South Pole. Countries across the world are congratulating India and ISRO. The contribution and knowledge of ISRO has remained the bedrock to make Chandrayaan 3 a success story. Amid all the experts and scientists, meet Bharat Kumar, a native of Chhattisgarh who is said to the youngest team member in the project.

Although many people may not be familiar with his name, his path has been nothing short of phenomenal. Bharat Kumar was raised in a low-income home; his mother ran a tiny tea shop and his father was a bank security guard. Aaraynsh, a user with a verified handle on the microblogging application X (previously Twitter), revealed the tale of his rise that made him close to ISRO and Chandrayaan 3.

Bharat Kumar’s perseverance shone at Kendriya Vidyalaya Charouda, where his educational route led him. He proceeded in his education despite his limited financial resources. In order to show its support, the school waived his expenses for the ninth class. His determination paid off, as he excelled in the 12th class and subsequently secured admission at IIT Dhanbad.

The problems with money, nevertheless, persisted. Arun Bagh, a prominent businessman, and the Raipur-based Jindal Group got involved at this point to give him the support he required. Bharat Kumar’s academic career flourished and culminated in a stunning accomplishment: a gold medal from IIT Dhanbad with an exceptional 98% score.

Bharat Kumar’s abilities were noticed by ISRO during his seventh semester of engineering school, which was a surprising turn of events. He was granted the chance to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 mission when he was just 23 years old. Bharat Kumar’s determination and life serves as a tangible example of the proverb “rising from the ashes like a phoenix." The success story of Bharat Kumar is not alone. Every day, people like him who come from low-income backgrounds and small villages are advancing towards their dreams.