The Bihar School Educational Board has released the Intermediate (Class 12 board exam results) 2023 for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams. State Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav declared the result on March 21 at 2 pm. The overall pass percentage remained at 83.70% in which girls fared better than boys. All three streams have been topped by girls.

But what’s making the headlines after the results were declared are the 2nd and 3rd toppers of the Commerce stream, Bhumi Kumari and Payal Kumari. Bhumi scored 474 while Payal got 472 marks out of 500. As per reports, both Bhumi and Payal come from impoverished backgrounds. While Bhumi’s father Manoj is an auto-rickshaw driver, Payal’s father Munna Poddar works as an e-rickshaw operator.

Reportedly, Manoj was going through a tough financial situation and didn’t even have a house. Manoj had to borrow an auto rickshaw on a loan to support his family. Despite such painful circumstances, he didn’t let it become an obstacle in his daughter’s studies, as he shared this in a conversation with News 18. Bhumi was a student of Bisheshwar Rameshwar Shahi Girls High School.

Payal completed her Class 12 from JNKT Inter High School, Khagaria. Payal’s father Munna was the sole bread earner in the family but he didn’t let that become a hurdle in his daughter’s education. Not only Class 12, but Payal had also cleared the Class 10 board exam with high scores from Arya Kanya High School, Khagaria. As stated in the reports, Payal wishes to go for further education.

Bhumi and Payal shared the second and third positions with three others namely Tanuja Singh, Komal Kumari and Srishti Akshay. Reportedly, the second rank holders will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a kindle e-book reader and a laptop. For the third-rank holders, the prizes will remain the same except the cash amount will be Rs 50,000.

