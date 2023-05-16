Meet Bontha Reddy, Andhra Boy Who Studied Through YouTube And Got 2 Jobs In Railways

It takes our strong will and dedication to get our dreams fulfilled. The story of Bontha Tirupati Reddy is also similar to that. Bontha Reddy of Posupalli village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh got two jobs in the Railways without any coaching and with the help of very few resources. He always had a dream to get a government job but his family did not have enough money to get him admitted to any coaching institute for his preparation.

Despite having limited resources, Bontha Reddy didn’t give up hope. He started his preparation for competitive exams through YouTube channels.

Bontha Reddy did his bachelor’s in science and started preparing for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) after his graduation. He applied for the RRB exams in 2019. After a lot of hard work, he secured two jobs in the South-Western Railway, Bengaluru Division as a Grade-IV Assistant and a Commercial cum Ticket Clerk.

Bontha’s financial condition of the family was not good, so he decided to help his father in farming and prepare for the exam as well. This is also the reason why he did not go for any coaching. Despite the lack of proper infrastructure at home, he managed to balance his agriculture work and studies. He said that he had a weak mobile network at home. That’s why he used to study in a temple built near his farm. He added that he used to study for 10 to 12 hours daily and used to attend classes on YouTube from 7 pm to 11 pm and prepare his notes.