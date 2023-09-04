Meet Brajesh Pandey, Chhattisgarh's Only Teacher Who Made it to the National Teachers' Awards

President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 shortlisted Awardees on September 5, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. India observes National Teachers’ Day on September 5th, the anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth. The National Teachers’ Award honors those educators who, through their commitment and dedication, have enhanced not just the quality of education but also the lives of their students. Its goal is to recognize the unique contribution that teachers make to the nation.

This year, Dr Brajesh Pandey will also receive the National Teachers Award for his contribution in the education sector. He is the only teacher from Chhattisgarh who shortlisted for the award. Dr. Brijesh Pandey has worked in the Education Department since 1987 and has worked in Sitapur, Kanya Parisar, Diet Ambikapur, Latori, and Surguja, including Bijuri of Madhya Pradesh.

For the past 36 years, he has been committed to and has led innovation in the field of education in undivided Madhya Pradesh and Surguja. Additionally, in 2018, Dr. Brajesh Pandey received the Governor’s Award. He was a key contributor to the decision on the primary school students’ activity book.

Dr Brajesh Pandey also held the position of founding principal of DAV Model School, Parsa, Ambikapur during his lengthy teaching career. He turned it into Surguja’s top model school, where for the first time in the 12th board, students from rural areas made the merit list. As the principal of Parsa High School, Dr. Pandey was instrumental in turning the institution into a model institution in 2000, clearing 25 acres of encroachment in the process.

He also gave the students at the school a high-quality education by making challenging subjects like science and mathematics engaging. He also worked during this time as the director of Prayas, a government agency with big goals, in Ambikapur. Another teacher who will receive the National Teacher’s Awards is Chetna Khambate.

Chetna Khambate, also selected for the National Teacher Award, is a PGT (Biology) teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Indore. She has played an important role in creating a conducive learning environment for her students. Her biology lab is a dynamic centre of applied knowledge that is equipped with 3D models, teacher aids, charts, and interactive tools. This promotes an intense environment for the students.