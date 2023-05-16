Meet Dr Akshita Gupta, An MBBS Who Got 69th Rank In UPSC In 1st Attempt

Becoming an IAS is a dream for millions in India. Even though people go for different fields like engineering or MBBS, they always aspire to come back to this field. Today, we are going to tell you one such story, where an MBBS degree holder successfully cracked her UPSC exam in her first attempt. She is Dr Akshita Gupta.

Dr Akshita Gupta, a resident of Chandigarh, fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS on the first attempt by qualifying in the civil services examination. Akshita’s father Pawan Gupta is a Principal at Senior Secondary School in Panchkula, while her mother Meena Gupta is a lecturer of Mathematics at a Government Senior Secondary School. The amazing fact is that Akshita prepared for the UPSC exam while working in a hospital. She became an IAS by securing an All India Rank of 69 in her first attempt in 2020.

top videos

Akshita aspired to become an IAS officer while she was in her medical job. For this, she started preparing for UPSC in the third year. She dedicated 13-14 hours daily to her studies and used to revise her subjects during her leisure time on the job. Being a medical student, she chose Medical Science as an optional subject in the Mains examination. Dr Akshita Gupta had made her strategy for the UPSC preparation. She said that she used to underline the important points after reading them. Then she used to read those highlighted points again and again. Akshita went through all her medical books as per the UPSC syllabus and picked the necessary chapters from them.

Dr Akshita Gupta is also very active on social media. She has a Twitter handle named @akshitaguptaIAS and an Instagram handle @14akshita. She has more than 18 thousand followers on Twitter. IAS Dr Akshita Gupta is currently posted in the Punjab cadre and keeps capturing and sharing beautiful pictures of nature.