Meet Encounter Specialist IPS Sanjukta Parashar Who Led 16 Successful Operations

Indian history is evident to valour of masses, be it freedom fighters, soldiers or IPS officers. Today, News18 has recollected another story of bravery by a female IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar. She is also known as encounter specialist who has led 16 successful operations. Sanjukta Parashar entered the renowned Indian Police Service in 2006 after earning the 85th position in the All India Civil Services Examination. She started a career dedicated to upholding law and order by selecting the Meghalaya-Assam cadre.

Parashar quickly became known for her courage while serving as an Assistant Commandant in Makum, Assam, during her first assignment. Later, she was tasked with putting an end to the fighting in Udalgiri between Bangladeshis and Bodos.

In her capacity as the superintendent of police for the Sonitpur district, Parashar oversaw a group of CRPF soldiers that bravely confronted Bodo rebels. She and her crew were seen in viral images holding an AK-47 gun, showcasing her unflappable energy and inspiring leadership.

With each successful mission, Sanjukta Parashar’s reputation as a powerful officer rose. In just 15 months, she killed 16 militants, detained 64 others, and seized a sizable quantity of weapons and ammunition. For the insurgents in Assam, her name became associated with dread.

Sanjukta Parashar finds time to work in philanthropy despite her dogged pursuit of criminals. She demonstrates compassion and love for humanity by actively assisting others in relief camps. Parashar is unfazed despite receiving death threats from militant groups. She is an example to everyone because of her everlasting commitment to the cause of justice and her courage.

Sanjukta Parashar underlines that only those who would harm others need to be afraid of her since she is modest and loving. Her love for society and steadfast faith in justice are what motivate her commitment to upholding law and order.