Meet Haryana's Kanika Goyal Haryana Who Got 9th Rank In UPSC 2022

Kanika Goyal, one of the toppers in the Civil Services Examination 2022 of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), hails from Kaithal, Haryana. She achieved the ninth rank on her second attempt at the UPSC civil service exams. Being the only child of her parents, she nurtured the dream of becoming an IAS officer since seventh grade, and after a decade of hard work, she finally accomplished her dream.

Kanika pursued her graduation at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, following her schooling in her hometown at Hindu Girls Senior Secondary School, Kaithal. For the UPSC Mains, she chose Political Science and International Relations as her Optional subjects of which she had a strong command.

On her first attempt at UPSC CSE 2021, she made it to the interview round but couldn’t secure a spot on the final list. Determined to improve, Kanika opted for a more focused schedule which detailed the time allocated for various activities like eating, sleeping, studying and other tasks, giving equal importance to health as well.

During her final attempt in the interview round, Kanika recited a poignant poem titled “I’m Meant to Fly" by Mirza Ghalib in front of the panel, effectively conveying her perspective. On the result day, she admittedly found it unbelievable that she had secured a spot in the top 10. She said in an interview that she now eagerly looks forward to contributing to the betterment of the country as she prepares to become an IAS officer.

Kanika also shared a message for aspiring candidates and those who couldn’t clear UPSC this year. She revealed that even she faced disappointment in her first attempt. However, instead of feeling demotivated, she encouraged everyone to believe in their potential. Failure should be viewed as a source of motivation and strength, as it brings one closer to their dreams, Kanika added.