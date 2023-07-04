Meet IAS Anisha Tomar, Who Was Once Diagnosed With Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

With hard work and sincere determination, one can fulfil their dreams. Today, we are going to share such an inspiring story of a student. More than 10 lakh aspirants appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) every year. Students appearing for the exam need to have dedication, determination and hours of planned preparation. Throughout the journey, an individual also needs to stay positive. Today’s success story of IFS officer Anisha Tomar is a testament to her unwavering determination and passion for excellence. She cleared the exam on her third attempt.

From an early age, Anisha had a remarkable enthusiasm for learning, setting the stage for her achievements in life. Anisha completed her engineering from Punjab University. While pursuing her undergraduate, the IFS officer was clear with her vision and wanted to appear for the UPSC exam. After completing her graduation in 2016, Anisha began preparing for the exam. She first prepared the study material as per the UPSC syllabus. She also prepared her study routine around the day and began following the same.

Anisha was disappointed with her first attempt, as it was a narrow miss from the cutoff for the prelims. Instead of getting discouraged, she pushed herself for the second attempt.

During the preparation for her second attempt in February 2018, Anisha was diagnosed with Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH). Rather than losing hope, she continued to be focused towards her set goal. In an interview, Anisha had said that she saw herself slipping away; and somewhere amid her medicines, MRIs and spinal taps, she gathered the courage to study. On her second attempt, she cleared her prelims but faced difficulties in the main exam and failed the mains by six marks.

In her third attempt, Anisha secured an All India Rank (AIR) 94 rank and became an IAS. Anisha, in an earlier interview with a media portal, advised the UPSC aspirants to continuously work hard with patience. She also mentioned how she performed better by learning from her previous mistakes.