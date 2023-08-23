Meet IAS Shrestha Sree, The Jharkhand Girl, Who Secured AIR 444 In CSE UPSC 2022

The allure of a government job has long captured the aspirations of countless young minds, propelling them into years of rigorous preparation for the UPSC exam. Among these determined individuals is Shrestha Shree from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, who achieved a remarkable feat in the UPSC 2022 examination. Shrestha Shree’s journey towards success is a testament to dedication and perseverance, marked by her educational achievements at prestigious institutions like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Shrestha’s outstanding accomplishment in securing 190 marks in the UPSC interview further underlines her excellence. Her All India Rank (AIR) of 444 in CSE UPSC 2022 showcases the remarkable depth of her knowledge and preparation. Facing an extensive interview that delved into various domains, Shrestha’s performance stands as an impressive achievement.

Passionate about the realms of political science, Shrestha pursued her higher secondary studies at DAV, where her academic journey began. Armed with a strong foundation, she ventured into her UPSC preparation, enrolling in Miranda House, Delhi, for a BA program focusing on Political Science and International Relations. In 2022, she added another feather to her cap by completing her Master’s degree from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University. Her deep knowledge and expertise in her chosen subjects were evident during her UPSC interview.

Arriving at the UPSC office in Delhi for her interview, Shrestha Shree’s punctuality was commendable, as she appeared half an hour before her scheduled time. A unique feature of the UPSC interview process is the presence of multiple panels, with each panel assessing six candidates. The interview kicks off with an informal conversation designed to gauge the candidate’s personality. This phase involves light questioning to establish a comfortable atmosphere for both the panelists and the interviewees. Shrestha’s interview, a span of 25 to 30 minutes, was a testament to her poise and preparation.

Amid the range of questions posed, one intriguing query stood out – a question about the saree she was wearing. A panellist’s inquiry into the type of saree showcased Shrestha’s quick thinking and ability to navigate unexpected questions. Although the specific details eluded her, her response was candid and graceful. She acknowledged her limited knowledge about sarees but confidently identified the fabric as silk, celebrated for its exquisite beauty.