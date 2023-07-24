Meet IAS Smita Sabharwal, 'People’s Officer' Of Telangana Who Got AIR 4 In UPSC

Smita Sabharwal, an eminent Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2001 batch belonging to the Telangana cadre, has earned the title of “The People’s Officer" due to her proactive and responsive approach to resolving citizen issues. She holds the distinction of being the first female IAS Officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Presently, she serves as the Secretary to the Chief Minister of Telangana and also takes on additional responsibilities as the Secretary of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, known as the Mission Bhagiratha Department. Her dedication and achievements have garnered widespread acclaim and admiration.

In 2000, Smita Sabharwal cracked the UPSC exam on her second attempt with AIR 4, as she couldn’t crack the prelims on her first try. Remarkably, she achieved this feat at the age of 23. Subsequently, she underwent rigorous administrative training at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie in 2001. During her probationary period, she gained invaluable experience through her training in the Adilabad district, laying the foundation for her successful career in civil services.

Prior to the UPSC success, Smita had already shown exceptional academic performance by securing the All India 1st Rank in her Class 12 board exams. Her schooling was done at St. Ann’s in Marredpally, Hyderabad, and she pursued her B.Com degree from St. Francis Degree College for Women.

IAS Smita Sabharwal is a highly active civil service officer who enjoys significant popularity on social media. She has garnered a substantial following of over four lakh people on Twitter, where she frequently shares her views on women-related issues. Additionally, she is popular on Instagram, where she shares photos and videos, often providing insights into her studies and how she manages pressure by engaging in various activities. Smita’s social media presence showcases her dedication to her profession and her efforts to connect with the public.

IAS Smita Sabharwal, originally from Darjeeling, refers to herself as an Army Brat, as her father Colonel PK Das is a retired army officer. As the Municipal Commissioner of Warangal, Smita Sabharwal implemented the innovative “Fund your City" scheme, enabling the development of various public amenities like traffic junctions, foot-overbridges, bus stops and parks through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). Her efforts in this role were commendable.

Following her tenure in Warangal, she took on the role of Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes in Visakhapatnam, showcasing her versatility and dedication in serving different administrative positions.