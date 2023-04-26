Meet IAS Sourabh Swami, Haryana Middle-Class Boy Who Cracked UPSC In 1st Attempt

Every year, we read and hear success stories of people who have cracked the UPSC exams against all odds and despite tremendous hardships.

One such story is of IAS officer Sourabh Swami. Born on December 1, 1989, Sourabh’s story is very inspiring. He was born in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri in a middle-class family and his father used to sell sweets at Rohtak Chowk. His son was very good in his studies right from a young age and he made it a mission to improve his family’s financial condition. Sourabh studied and completed Class 12 at Apeejay School, Charkhi Dadri.

He went on to pursue Electronics and Communication Engineering at New Delhi’s Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Engineering. He landed a job in Bengaluru after completing his B.Tech. While working in Bengaluru, Sourabh started studying for the Civil Services Prelims exam. After he cleared the prelims, Sourabh suffered a nasty accident and was advised complete bed rest for three months. It was during this period that he showed tremendous mental fortitude and prepared for the UPSC Mains exam. The fact that Sourabh cleared the exam on his first attempt and secured a rank of 149 speaks volumes about his spirit and dedication. Sourabh passed not just one stage of UPSC, but preliminary, mains and then interview round with flying colours.

Although many people diligently prepare for the UPSC exams, some give up after initial failure and some stick to their goals. The story of Sourabh Swami is one of perseverance and belief.

Sourabh proved that we can realise all our dreams if we work hard. Today, Sourabh Swami is posted as a District Collector & District Magistrate in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan.

