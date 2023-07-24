CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meet in Delhi Later This Month on Successful Implementation of NEP: MoS Education
Meet in Delhi Later This Month on Successful Implementation of NEP: MoS Education

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 12:30 IST

Kolkata, India

Participants ranging from schools to the highest level of research institutes will participate in the meet (Representative image)

Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Saturday said to observe the "successful implementation" of NEP 2020 in Delhi

Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Saturday said to observe the “successful implementation” of National Education Policy 2020, a meet will be held on July 29-30 in Delhi which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Participants ranging from schools to the highest level of research institutes will participate in the meet where usage of green hydrogen and presenting driverless cars will be among the highlights along with other innovations, he told.

  1. NEP 2020
first published:July 24, 2023, 12:22 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 12:30 IST