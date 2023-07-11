Meet IPS Archit Chandak, The IITian Who Left Rs 35 Lakh Job And Cracked UPSC

UPSC civil services exam is considered one of the most difficult exams in the world. Those who manage to crack it become an inspiration to millions of aspirants. One such figure who has inspired many is IPS Archit Chandak.

Archit hails from Shankar Nagar, Nagpur in Maharashtra. He is the only son of Virendra and Chhaya Chandak. His parents are the directors of Nagpur Techno Marketing Pvt. Ltd. at MIDC Hingna. He completed his schooling at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir. Archit then went to IIT Delhi after cracking the JEE examination in 2012 and emerged as the city topper. He completed his mechanical engineering degree from the college. During his college days, Archit decided to work for the government and serve the country.

During his internship, a Japanese company even offered Archit Rs 35 lakh package. But he refused the job and went for UPSC preparation, to crack the civil services examination. He started his preparation in 2016 after completion of his Bachelor’s degree.

Archit first appeared for the UPSC in 2018 and secured an All-India Rank (AIR) 184 on the first attempt itself. He was initially posted as the station house officer at Bazarpeth police station in Bhusawal, Maharashtra. Now he has been appointed as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Nagpur.

The IPS officer has always believed in the organised structure of study and revisions. He prepared for the examination by moving ahead to different subjects sequentially. Archit said that if you are committed to your goals, you will consistently learn about all the concepts and topics without getting dissatisfied or upset. The best study materials must be used by all applicants to learn each subject and concept, and they must then review their progress, he further said.

IPS Archit Chandak also enjoys playing chess and has a FIDE rating of 1,820. He enjoys working out and has even finished the 42-kilometre Mumbai Marathon. He is quite active on social media and frequently shares his daily life activities. He currently has 92.2K followers on Instagram. He is married to IAS Saumya Sharma, his UPSC classmate, who works as the CEO of Zilla Parishad Nagpur.