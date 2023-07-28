Meet K Dinesh, One Of The Seven Minds Behind The Success Of Infosys

While government jobs continue to be one of the most appealing career options for aspirants, it was more so over four decades ago when social norms were more rigid and very few dared to walk on the opposite side of the blowing wind. And that is why when four decades back, a young science graduate unceremoniously left a high-paying government job for a newspaper ad, very few thought he could achieve much. But the man proved his detractors wrong and along with co-founder Narayana Murthy, built the foundation of a Rs 555000 crore company. You must have guessed who we are talking about by now. We are talking about K Dinesh, one of the co-founders of Infosys.

Dinesh was always sharp in their studies and has done post-graduation in Mathematics from Bangalore University. He did his Master of Science in Mathematics from the Central College here between 1978 and 1980. In 2006, Karnataka State Open University also gave him a doctorate in literature.

After post-graduation, he got a government job. He used to work in an electricity factory run by the government. His job was very respectable and he was paid well, but one day he saw an advertisement of Narayan Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, in the newspaper. After this, he resigned from his job and decided to appear for the co-founder screening test.

Murthy called Dinesh the same night to let him know that he had passed. But Murthy also wanted to know why Dinesh was taking the chance and quitting the security of a career in the government. The response: “Sir, I want to learn new technology, I want to learn UI/UX." has motivated youngsters for 40 years now.

K Dinesh served as Chairman of Infosys Technologies Australia and Head of Quality, Information Systems, and the Communication Design Group. He is acknowledged as an authority in managing software delivery, project management, and programming.

In 2011, Dinesh resigned from the Infosys board. Through their Ashraya Hastha Trust, he and his wife are actively involved in charity projects that support agriculture, education, health care, and animal welfare.