Meet 'Lady Singham' IPS Manzil Saini Who Cracked UPSC Without Any Coaching

Manzil Saini, a 2005 batch Indian Police Services (IPS) officer, is widely recognised as ‘Lady Singham’ in UP police circles. Notably, she achieved the remarkable distinction of becoming the first woman officer in the history of the state to assume the role of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Lucknow. Prior to her appointment as the SSP of Lucknow in 2016, Saini served in Etawah, the hometown of the late Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. She took over the position from Rajesh Pandey and assumed the responsibility with great pride and dedication.

In 2021, Manzil Saini was appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the National Security Guard (NSG), a position she assumed after serving as DIG at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Manzil Saini has consistently displayed her dedication and commitment as an upright police officer throughout her career.

Demonstrating brilliance from an early age, she pursued physics at St. Stephen’s College. Her academic excellence continued as she earned a gold medal during her studies at the Delhi School of Economics (DSE).

After completing her education at DSE, she ventured into the corporate world and spent nearly three years working in a private firm. It was during this period that she decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

Saini achieved success in her first attempt at the UPSC exams in 2005, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Regarded as a remarkable police officer, she has gained recognition for her involvement in uncovering numerous high-profile cases. One such notable case was her investigation into the infamous Amit Kumar kidney racket, which propelled her to fame. In 2008, shortly after assuming her first posting as SP Moradabad, she received a complaint from a labourer regarding his “stolen kidney". With her dedicated team, she meticulously pursued the case for several weeks, ultimately exposing the kidney racket and apprehending Dr Amit Kumar, the alleged mastermind behind the operation. Her efforts in bringing justice to light were highly commendable.