Meet 'Lady Singham' IPS Sakshi Verma Who Got 175th UPSC Rank

The post of Indian Police Service (IPS) is highly coveted among successful UPSC examination candidates, and for IPS officer Sakshi Verma, it became the platform where she excelled the most, bravely dismantling criminal networks on her own.

IPS Sakshi Verma, hailing from Punjab’s Rajpura region, succeeded in her fourth attempt at the UPSC civil services exam, securing the 175th rank. At the age of 28, she decided to join the IPS and became one of its youngest officers. Initially serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Shimla district, she later took on the role of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kullu, a bustling tourist destination in India.

Sakshi’s father SP Verma had been a great source of inspiration for her to pursue a career in the IPS since her school days. His encouragement led her to start preparing for UPSC after completing her college studies. During her preparation, she chose history as her optional subject for the civil services examination. With her dedication and her father’s support, she eventually fulfilled her dream and became an IPS officer.

During her tenure as the SSP of Shimla, IPS officer Sakshi Verma achieved a significant accomplishment by dismantling a major drug smuggling gang operating in the area. This criminal group was involved in circulating and selling the highly addictive substance known as ‘brown sugar’ throughout the district. Her efforts led to a breakthrough in curbing drug-related activities and maintaining law and order in the region.

In 2017, during her initial years as an IPS officer, Sakshi Verma fearlessly carried out perilous raids against drug peddlers and smugglers, earning her the revered title of ‘Lady Singham’ in Himachal Pradesh. Her relentless dedication extended beyond combating drug-related crimes, as she also focused on improving women’s safety in her district. IPS Sakshi Verma has been working tirelessly to create a safer environment and uplift the well-being of women in the region.

In her third year as an IPS officer and while serving as the SSP of Shimla, Sakshi Verma took on a challenging investigation of a brown sugar smuggling gang. With unwavering determination, she conducted a late-night operation and apprehended the supplier along with his car, all by herself. Her relentless pursuit of justice didn’t end there. Later that same night, IPS officer Sakshi Verma led a raid at the supplier’s residence in Krishna Nagar, where she uncovered a cache of stolen items and successfully dismantled the entire drug smuggling ring. Her remarkable achievements during this operation earned her the well-deserved title of ‘Lady Singham’.