Meet Laxmipriya Upadhyaya, The PhD Holder And Now A Civil Servant

Laxmipriya Upadhyaya, a determined individual hailing from Odisha, has etched her name in the annals of success by securing the impressive 176th rank in the highly competitive UPSC Civil Service Examinations (CSE) of 2022. Her remarkable journey is a testament to unwavering dedication, persistence, and strategic preparation.

Currently serving as an Assistant Conservator of Forest in the Odisha Forest Service, Laxmipriya’s ascent to this achievement was not without its trials. This formidable exam was her fourth attempt, a testament to the relentless pursuit of her dreams in the face of adversity.

Laxmipriya’s academic journey began with a B.Sc. in Agricultural Honors from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhwanipatna. Eager to expand her horizons, she embarked on a path of higher education, earning a UGC JRF fellowship at the prestigious Indian Agriculture Research Institute in Delhi. Her pursuit of knowledge led her to pursue a master’s and a PhD.

In 2019, during the second year of her PhD program, Laxmipriya Upadhyaya made a pivotal decision – to prepare for the UPSC exam. Despite facing initial setbacks, she remained undeterred. Her initial attempts proved challenging, with scores that did not meet the rigorous UPSC standards.

Determined to rise above the hurdles, Laxmipriya recalibrated her approach. She focused her efforts on the Mains exam, leading to a triumphant clearance of both the prelims and the mains. The elusive cut-off mark proved just out of reach, leaving her 26 points short of her goal.

For her fourth and decisive attempt, Laxmipriya took charge of her preparation. Opting for agriculture as her optional subject, she eschewed coaching institutes and meticulously refined her study strategy. In 2022, her unwavering commitment culminated in a resounding success – she emerged as an IAS officer, achieving her long-held aspiration.

Laxmipriya Upadhyaya’s advice to fellow UPSC aspirants is anchored in a combination of diligent practice and focused study. Emphasizing the importance of solving previous years’ question papers daily, she highlights the benefits of this practice in enhancing speed and grasping patterns. By distilling essential content from these papers, candidates can streamline their study approach.

The 80-20 rule, endorsed by Laxmipriya, advocates targeted study. By honing in on important concepts and those covered in past question papers, aspirants can maximize their scores with precision. Dedicated revision, she stresses, is a critical component of success. Laxmipriya’s disciplined routine involved 5-6 hours of daily study, with a significant reliance on NCERT books.