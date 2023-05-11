Meet Manish Jain, The MBA-Turned-Entrepreneur Who Owns Business Worth Rs 2 Crore

Startups are very much in trend in today’s era as youths are ditching the job mindset and showing a great inclination towards entrepreneurship. This not only gives them a living but also helps others to gain a living. Today, we are going to tell you the success story of one such entrepreneur, who despite doing an MBA, took the path of business which is now worth over Rs 2 crore.

This story is of Manish Jain, a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat. He said that although he is well-settled today, his journey was not an easy one. When he first decided to opt for the business of selling vegetables, he faced harsh criticism from friends and family. Selling vegetables after doing his MBA was very strange and shameful for his family. His father protested saying that he will ruin his name in the entire family. But Manish somewhere had faith in himself that he can make this business work. He assured the same to his father and finally, he proved himself to be true.

Manish started a startup named Vegiee by convincing his family members in favour of his decision. He started this business in 2016 with an investment of just Rs 10,000 and with this money, he bought potatoes and onions. His business grew manifolds with time and now the annual turnover of his startup is more than Rs 2 crore.

top videos

When asked about his startup he said that he always provides fresh vegetables to the customers. They take orders at night and deliver fresh vegetables in the morning, he added. He further said that he worked on knowing all the intricacies of the vegetable market from the rates to quantity to the storage and everything. Once he was ready he started supplying the vegetables to the small vendors and food stalls, he also proceeded to supply them to restaurant chains. He stated that earlier in his business his clients did not trust him but with consistent dedication and hard work, today his clients also include one of Vadodara’s famous restaurant chains Swagat.

After achieving success in the vegetable business, Manish Jain is now trying his hands at different businesses. One such is the business of Kulhad.