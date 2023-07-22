Meet Maruthi Jadhav, The Maharashtra Farmer Whose Daughters Excel As Constables In Police Force

In a story of breaking barriers and embracing equality, a farmer named Maruti Jadhav from Maharashtra’s Beed district showcased the power of determination and hard work. Despite facing poverty and being illiterate, Maruti Jadhav left no stone unturned in providing equal opportunities for all his children, regardless of their gender.

As a sugarcane labourer, Maruti Jadhav supported his family through farming, ensuring that his children had access to education and a chance at a brighter future. The financial struggles were immense, and to supplement their meagre income, he took on extra work, cutting sugarcane in addition to his farming responsibilities. To meet the expenses of his daughter’s education, Jadhav’s wife even had to mortgage her mangalsutra, a symbol of their marital bond and love.

Despite the challenges imposed by the Corona period, Jadhav’s eldest daughter, Sonali, showcased exceptional dedication and determination, securing a coveted position in the police recruitment process. Her achievement not only brought immense pride to her family but also served as a powerful role model for her younger sisters, Shakti and Lakshmi.

Inspired by Sonali’s success, both Shakti and Lakshmi decided to follow in her footsteps and pursue careers in the police force as well. This momentous decision marked a significant milestone in their village’s history, as it was the first time that three daughters from the same family had joined the esteemed police force.

As the trio returned home, and donned their police uniforms, their family and the entire village celebrated their remarkable achievements. The village panchayat acknowledged and praised the daughters from Parli village, Maharashtra, for their exceptional dedication and success.

In an interview with the media, the sisters expressed their gratitude to their elder sister, Sonali, for being a beacon of inspiration and encouragement. Sonali’s selection had significantly boosted the confidence of Shakti and Lakshmi, instilling in them the belief that they too could aspire to pursue careers in the police or other government jobs.

The achievements of these three sisters have not only brought immense pride and joy to their family but also set an inspiring example for every girl in their village. They have shattered stereotypes and prove that with determination, hard work, and access to opportunities, gender should never be a barrier to success.

Their journey from poverty to pride serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of education and equal opportunities for all children, irrespective of their social and economic backgrounds. The unwavering support and determination of their father, Maruti Jadhav, played a crucial role in enabling his daughters to fulfil their dreams and make a mark in society.