Bihar School Educational Board has released the Intermediate (Class 12 board exam results) for the arts, commerce and science streams. The results were declared by State Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav on March 21 at 2 pm. The results made headlines because all three streams have been topped by girls. Among these female students, Sania Kumari from Muzaffarpur district has achieved a distinctive feat. She has topped the Class 12 science stream with 456 marks out of 500. Not only in Class 12, but Sania had earlier topped the Class 10 board exam as well in 2021.

What was the strategy followed by Sania which made her secure the topmost position in both board examinations? She has revealed this in a conversation with News18. Sania told the portal that she used to spend 8-9 hours on her studies. But she revised the strategy according to the examinations and increased the time for studies to 12 hours. This strategy proved successful for her.

According to Sania, studying from handwritten notes is one of the best tips which should be followed by students. After securing the top position in intermediate exams, Sania wishes to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Everyone in Sania’s family is happy with this milestone achieved by her. Sania belongs to Sakra police station, Itaha in Muzaffarpur.

Sania’s father Suresh Yadav works as a dairy farmer businessman. He told the portal that every student should be committed towards their studies. It is not clarified at which position on the state level Sania topped the examination but she will be awarded a cash prize and a laptop. If Sania has qualified for the first three toppers in the entire state of Bihar, she will also get a Kindle e-book reader..

Read all the Latest Education News here