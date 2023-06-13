Meet Prashant Uiyeke And Priyanka Bhalavi, The MP Public Service Commission Toppers

After a gap of almost four years, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on June 9 conducted a selection for state service posts, filling 221 out of 260 positions with a state service exam in 2020. According to reports, MPPSC filled 24 deputy collector positions, 12 DSP positions, 35 assistant director (school) positions, 5 assistant commissioner positions, 2 district jail superintendent positions, 33 Naib Tehsildar positions and 16 cooperative inspector positions, to mention a few posts.

According to the results, Morena-based Ajay Gupta, who is currently a DSP, is the state’s topper, receiving 939 out of 1575 marks. Nidhi Bhardwaj of Bhopal scored 924 marks and Simmi Yadav of Indore scored 923.5 marks and finished second and third respectively.

Now, it has been found that Prashant Uiyeke and Priyanka Bhalavi of the Betul district in Madhya Pradesh have also cleared the exam and have been ranked 20th and 23rd respectively. Here’s a look at their success story:

Prashant Uiyeke

Prashant Uiyeke, a resident of Malviya ward in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, and the son of Principal Ramrao Uiyeke, has cleared the MPPSC examination and has been given the position of Deputy Collector. Reportedly, Prashant was given the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state service examination in 2016, but he couldn’t clear the physical test due to an accident and, as a result, had to leave the position. But he worked hard to secure a 20th rank in the MPPSC exam in 2020. He proved that hard work always bears results.

Priyanka Bhalavi

Another resident of Betul who made the whole district proud is Priyanka Bhalavi. She used to work as a teacher. Priyanka has brought a lot of pride to her family as well as to her tribal community. According to reports, it was found that she had started preparing for the state civil services in 2017. In 2019, she was even selected for the interview stage but was rejected in the last round. However, she has now cleared the MPPSC examination and has been selected for the post of Deputy Collector.