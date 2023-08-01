Meet Soham Mahapatra, Who Left His Well-paying Job To Join Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

Dreams do come true, with sheer hard work and dedication. Soham Mahapatra from Jhargam, West Bengal, always wanted to work as a scientific researcher since childhood. The 23-year-old is soon going to work as a trainee scientific officer at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai. On hearing the news, not only Soham but his entire family was elated. Let’s take a look at Soham’s journey to BARC as a researcher.

Soham studied until class 4 at a private school in Jhargram and then passed his higher secondary from Kumudkumari Institution in 2015. Through a joint entrance examination in 2017, Soham got admission to the Government College of Engineering and Ceramic Technology in Beleghata where he studied BTech under the Computer Science and Technology department.

He graduated in 2021 and joined a private organisation in Noida in June of the same year where his LPA was Rs 12 lakh. During his work tenure at the organisation, Soham was also awarded the Best Employee Award.

But Soham wasn’t satisfied and left the job at the end of last year. He then started preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam. He then studied hard for 10 months without any tutor and passed the exam with a good score. He got admission to IIT Patna, where he came to know that BARC has issued a notice for vacancy recruitment. Soham didn’t waste any time and applied for the job.

While having a media interaction, Soham explained that in the private sector, one needs to be efficient enough to deliver their task quickly and there is no scope to think.

“I wanted to do something where I would have a chance to think. After I left the job, many people thought I was fired. But my goal was to do research,” he added.

He also mentioned that he knew that there couldn’t be a better option than Gate.