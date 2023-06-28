Meet The UCO Bank Probationary Officer Who Cracked IAS With AIR 3

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the world. Very few qualify it with a top 10 rank. However, Rajasthan’s Stuti Charan became an IAS officer after clearing the UPSC exam and securing the third rank. As per reports, Stuti Charan always wanted to do something for the betterment of society. Stuti Charan realized her dreams in 2012 when she cleared the UPSC exam. Earlier, Stuti Charan worked as Probationary Officer at UCO Bank before becoming an IAS officer.

Stuti Charan is a resident of a village named Khari Kalla in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Ram Karan Bareth, the father of IAS Stuti Charan, is employed by the Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation as a deputy director, whereas Suman, her mother, is a Hindi lecturer. Stuti’s sister, Niti, is a dentist. His father was also an IAS officer of the 1974 batch.

Stuti’s always dreamed of doing something for the benefit of society. To make this a reality, she started preparing and secured the All India 3rd rank on her third attempt.

Stuti Charan completed her schooling at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (Hurda), Bhilwara. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Lachoo Memorial College of Science and Technology and later did her postgraduate diploma in personnel and marketing management from IIPM, New Delhi.

“I grew up with the expectation since my childhood to see myself as an IAS, which groomed me and never let me down from the goal to become an IAS," said Stuti in a media interaction. “Every Success story is an inspiration, and I get motivated by each topper whom I read."

In addition, Stuti Charan stated in an interview that she had begun studying for the UPSC exam shortly after graduating and she had always set her focus on becoming an IAS officer.

However, not only Stuti Charan but another determined aspirant, Kajal Jawla, got an All-India Rank of 28 in the UPSC 2022 exam. According to reports Kajal worked for the last nine years until she succeeded in becoming an IAS officer. She simultaneously maintained a work-life balance and prepared for the UPSC. In an interview with the media, she stated that she only passed the UPSC exam because she concentrated solely on her studies and work. She didn’t have to do anything to help with the housework because her husband took care of everything.