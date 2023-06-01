Meet Vrajesh Chetan Shah Who Scored 86.83% In Class 12 Exams Despite Partial Blindness

Vrajesh Chetan Shah, who has lost 75% of his eyesight, has aced the Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams. Despite this adversity, Vrajesh not only managed to write his exams but also achieved excellent results, scoring over 86%.

Vrajesh told the media that he preferred writing independently rather than seeking assistance. He derives satisfaction from writing on his own. Vrajesh has achieved an impressive score of 86.83% in the HSC examinations, completed at MCC College in Matunga.

Vrajesh receives question papers with enlarged letters, a practice he has also implemented in his textbooks to aid his reading. He began his studies in May 2022, with his mother posing theory questions and him answering them. His father, an account manager, assisted him in solving accounting problems. Ultimately, Vrajesh found the exams only moderately challenging.

Having practised this method for years, he has grown accustomed to it. Another inspiring student, Nasrah Rizwan, also overcame her challenges and performed well in the exams. Despite having cerebral palsy, Nasrah secured a score of 54.33% in the 12th grade. It is worth mentioning that the Maharashtra Board recently announced the 12th results, with a pass percentage of 93.73%. Candidates can access their results through the official portal.

top videos

Vrajesh’s remarkable achievement can be attributed largely to his mother’s constant support throughout his life. During his early years, she would arrive at his school an hour earlier, at 5 PM, to transcribe all his notes. She would rewrite them in a larger font, enabling him to read them comfortably. This continued until the 10th grade. Vrajesh’s school also provided unwavering assistance, granting him extra time during exams and providing A3-size papers. He has consistently excelled academically and will now pursue his Chartered Accountancy (CA) studies.

In another case, Deepali Mule, the daughter of farmers, achieved an impressive 81% in her exams despite suffering from retinal detachment. She postponed critical surgery until after completing her exams.