Meet Yash Sonakia, A Visually Impaired Graduate Who Bagged Rs 47 Lakh Package From Microsoft

Enthusiasm and determination are the keys to achieving success. Numerous individuals accomplish their notable objectives by surmounting life’s obstacles, perceiving their weaknesses as opportunities for growth instead of barriers. Yash Sonakia, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, serves as a remarkable embodiment of unwavering determination despite being born blind.

Yash Sonakia, a native of Madhya Pradesh, accomplished a remarkable milestone in 2021 when he graduated with a B. Tech from the prestigious Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore. Yash’s journey has been one of perseverance as he has battled glaucoma since birth, eventually becoming visually impaired at the age of eight.

Yash’s father, Yashpal Sonakia, manages a canteen, and initially, Yash received his education in a school for students with disabilities until the fifth standard. He transitioned to a regular school, with the support of his sister who assisted him, particularly in mathematics and science.

Despite his visual impairment, Yash Sonakia’s determination propelled him to success, as he recently secured a job offer from Microsoft, one of the world’s largest IT companies. His annual salary at the company is Rs 47 lakh, and he has been hired as a software engineer for their Bangalore office. Initially, Yash began his work remotely, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing him with suitable working conditions.

Following his completion of coursework with the assistance of a screen reader, Yash Sonakia embarked on his job search and decided to apply to Microsoft after acquiring coding skills. Sonakia’s competence led to his selection as a software engineer for the company’s Bengaluru branch, after successfully navigating through an online test and interview process.

