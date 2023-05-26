Meghalaya Board Result 2023 Declared: 51.93% Pass 10th, 85.72% Pass 12th Arts Stream

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura has announced the results of the class 10th and 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023 on the official website. Students can check and download their results on the official websites - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. To check results, candidates have to use the required login credentials such as the roll number in the result login window to get their results.

In the Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 85.72 per cent. The pass percentage for girls is 88.40 per cent, while for boys, it is 81.55 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for Class 10 is 51.93 per cent.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Class 12th Toppers

Rank 1: Larisa Lamin (450 Marks)

Rank 2: Avelyne Francisca Khriam (449 Marks)

Rank 3: Deinamesha Hynniewta (446 Marks)

Rank 4: Dasukmynsiem Dkhar (445 Marks)

Rank 5: Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew (445 Marks)

MBOSE SSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Class 10th Toppers

Rank 1: Samridhya Das (572 Marks)

Rank 2: Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee (570 Marks)

Rank 3: Tanushri Acharjee, Ritam Deep Chowdhury and Salrime M Sangma (564 Marks)

Rank 4: Ronggrik B Sangma (562 Marks)

Rank 5: Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai (560 Marks)

Meghalaya class 10 and 12 exam was conducted in the month of March. The MBOSE SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) 10th Exams were conducted from March 3 to March 17, 2023. Similarly, the HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Arts 12th Exams 2023 were held between March 3, 2023, and March 30, 2023.

If a student is dissatisfied with their MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023, they have the option to request a re-evaluation. Re-evaluation involves a thorough rechecking of answer sheets to identify any grading errors. In case a student fails to pass in one or more subjects in the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023, they will have the option to appear for the compartment exams.

Last year, around 57,371 students appeared for the class 10th board exams and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 56.96 per cent. Whereas, for the class 12th Arts stream, approximately 27,739 students had given the exams with the pass percentage of 81.17 per cent, with Diya Sinha taking the top place in the state with a score of 93 per cent. There were a total of 22,711 students that took the tests, with 18,434 passing satisfactorily.