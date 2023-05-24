Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results To Be Declared On May 26

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has issued an official notification pertaining to the declaration date of the MBOSE Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) arts results. According to the notification, the MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) arts results for the year 2023 will be announced on May 26th, between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM.

In addition to the results, the board will also publish the list of the top-performing candidates, the overall passing marks, the number of candidates who have successfully passed the examination, and other significant details.

The board has conveyed that the MBOSE result booklet for the year 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of MBOSE. The notice states that the results will not be displayed at the MBOSE Office in Tura or Shillong. Furthermore, MBOSE has provided a list of websites such as mbose.in and megresults.in through which students can access their MBOSE HSSLC arts and SSLC results.

Meghalaya Board Class 10, Class 12 Arts Results 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit mbose.in, the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education.

Step 2: Navigate the link to check Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) Meghalaya Board results on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the respective link. This will take you to a new window on your device.

Step 4: Enter credentials such as your roll number, school code and other relevant details as mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: Click on the submit option to access the Meghalaya board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) result

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the Meghalaya board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) exam result for future records.

On May 9th, the Meghalaya board announced the results for the MBOSE HSSLC science, vocational, and commerce streams. The pass percentage for the science stream students was 78.84 per cent, while the commerce stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.31 per cent, and the vocational stream achieved an impressive pass percentage of 93.75 per cent.