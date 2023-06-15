CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Meghalaya CM Writes to Pradhan Over Far-off Exam Centres for CUET Candidates
1-MIN READ

Meghalaya CM Writes to Pradhan Over Far-off Exam Centres for CUET Candidates

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 14:47 IST

Shillong, India

Sangma said the allocation of CUET exam centres in faraway places has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students and their parents (Representative Image)

Sangma said the allocation of CUET exam centres in faraway places has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students and their parents (Representative Image)

In the letter, Sangma said the students were issued the admit cards on Wednesday, from which they got to know about the centres where they have to write the examination on June 16

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to make alternative arrangements for students from the state appearing in the CUET as they have been allotted examination centres in faraway places such as Kolkata and Ranchi.

In the letter, Sangma said the students were issued the admit cards on Wednesday, from which they got to know about the centres where they have to write the examination on June 16.

”Kindly intervene in the matter and issue necessary directions to the NTA to make alternative arrangements in respect of the students of Meghalaya,” he said in the letter addressed to Pradhan.

Sangma said the allocation of CUET exam centres in faraway places has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students and their parents.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate programmes is being held in three shifts this year, with more than 14 lakh students applying for it. The results are expected to be announced in July.

Meghalaya had earlier urged the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the examination, to set up CUET centres in the state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. CUET
first published:June 15, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 14:47 IST