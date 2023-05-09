Meghalaya School Board Announces Class 12th Results Today At megresults.in; Check Here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced class 12th or HSSLC result today, May 9. Students who appeared in the examination can check for their results on mbose.in and megresults.in using their login credentials. These login credentials are mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. The results of the board exams were announced during office hours.

The board has released the results for commerce and science stream. It is expected that board will release the results from arts stream shortly. There were 3,635 students who registered for the science stream exam this year, and 2,866 of them passed. 78.84% of students pass the exam as a whole. In the commerce stream, 79.31% students passed. The Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023 marksheet consist of applicants’ name, school name, roll number, mother’s name, father’s name, subjects, total marks earned in theory and practicals, division, qualifying status, along with their result status. It is advised to the students to carefully check the marksheet.

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link to check class 12th Meghalaya Board results.

Step 3: Select the link. This will open another tab on your screen.

Step 4: The tab will ask for more details like roll number mentioned on admit card, school code and other relevant details.

Step 5: Click on the submit option and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: It is advised to the candidates to download the result for future references.

From March 15 to March 30, 2023, numerous testing sites across the country hosted the Class 12 Examination 2023. An applicant must receive a minimum of 30% in every subject in order to pass the HSSLC Exam; those who fall short of this mark must take the supplementary tests. Exam candidates can now verify their results. In 2022, the total pass rate for Class 12 science students was 73.79%, compared to 85.65% for commerce students and 86.89% for arts students. When it comes to the science stream, the pass rates for males and girls were 75.46% and 72.50%, respectively.

