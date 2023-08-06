CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mentor Teachers Instrumental in Bringing Education Revolution in MCD Schools: Atishi

After getting training from prestigious education institutes across the country,Delhi government schools mentor teachers have gained enthusiasm and self-confidence (File Photo)

Delhi Education Minister Atishi stated that mentor teachers had been crucial in bringing about a "education revolution" in schools managed by the MCD

Mentor teachers have been instrumental in bringing an “education revolution” in schools run by the MCD in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Interacting with mentor teachers of Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools after their five-day exposure visit to some of the prominent institutes across India, she said they are being empowered to “transform” MCD schools.  After learning from prestigious education institutes from across the country, our mentor teachers have gained a unique enthusiasm and self-confidence.

“With this enthusiasm, they will create a fantastic learning atmosphere in their classrooms and introduce innovative teaching and learning methods to their fellow teachers,” Atishi said.  A group of 25 mentor teachers from MCD schools was sent by the Delhi government’s State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to the Discovery Lab of Science, Math, Art and Technology in Palampur, the Yellow Train School and Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, and Sahyadri School and Jan Prabodhini Navnagar Vidyalaya in Pune for a five-day exposure training programme.

