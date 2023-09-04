Meta to Teach Digital Marketing Skills to 5 Lakh Entrepreneurs in 7 Regional Languages: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a three-year partnership “Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a generation of students, educators and entrepreneurs” between the Ministry of Education, Ministry Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Meta in New Delhi today, September 4.

Under the partnership, five lakh entrepreneurs will get access to digital marketing skills by Meta over the next three years, said the official release. Upcoming and existing entrepreneurs will be trained in digital marketing skills using Meta platforms in 7 regional languages.

Calling the partnership a “game-changer", Pradhan said it will take digital skilling to the grassroots. “This will build capacities of our talent pool, seamlessly connect students, youth, workforce, and micro-entrepreneurs, with futuristic technologies, and transform our Amrit Peedhi into new-age problem solvers and entrepreneurs," said the minister.

Three Letters of Intent (LoI) were exchanged between Meta and NIESBUD, AICTE and CBSE. Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the partnership.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said that the initiative launched today is in furtherance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a skilled capital of the world and empowering our Amrit Peedhi.

The minister further stated that India’s democracy, demography, and diversity are to be connected with technology conversion so that technology becomes the equaliser for the entire society. The partnership “will catalyse infinite possibilities for equipping our population with critical digital skills and empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses," he added.

The government’s focus is on preparing our youth and workforce and equipping them with the skills to succeed and play important roles in the evolving landscape of technology and the global economy, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar. “Digital skills, while representing skilling and entrepreneurship in the innovation ecosystem, more importantly, represent a bridge between lakhs of small rural, micro, and self-employed entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand, grow, and succeed," said he.

Meta President, Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, thanked Pradhan for his support in bringing the partnership during the event via a video message. He further added that he looks forward to Meta’s contribution to empowering India’s students, young people, and entrepreneurs, with a significant focus on skill development for Indian startups and businesses, having worked closely with India during its G20 Presidency in areas such as education, job creation, skill development, and user safety.