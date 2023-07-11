MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Registration Deadline Extended To July 20, How To Register

The MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 registration deadlines have been extended, as informed by the State CET Cell for Maharashtra. The registration period for both Maharashtra state (MS) and out-of-state (OMS) candidates has been extended to July 20. However, the deadline for registration for non-resident Indians (NRI), overseas citizens of India (OCI), people of Indian origin (PIO), foreign nationals, and children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC) is July 31. The decision to extend the MH CET Law deadline gives more candidates a chance to apply for the law courses.

Candidates are required to fill out the enrolment forms and upload relevant documentation during the registration procedure. The MH LLB CET scorecard, Domicile certificate, Transfer certificate, and passport-size photo are a few of the crucial documents that candidates must have in place before registering for the MH-LLB 2023 CET.

The application forms and documents that have been uploaded will be electronically reviewed by the e-verification team. The information given will be verified for credibility and accuracy through this procedure.

MH CET 3 Year LLB CAP Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit llb3cap23.mahacet.org, the official Maharashtra CET counselling website.

Step 2: Look for and select the CAP (Centralised Admission Process) registration tab on the website. Then click on the 3-year LLB programme admissions link.

Step 3: Locate the new registration option, select it, and then fill out all the requested information.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, continue to fill out the online application and choice filling form.

Step 5: Once the application form has been filled out, carefully review all the information mentioned in it. Submit the completed form together with the required fee.

Step 6: To finish the registration procedure, click on the final submission button.

Step 7: Print out the MH CET 3-year LLB application form for future reference.

For more information on the registration procedure, including updates, candidates are recommended to visit the State CET Cell, Maharashtra’s official website.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting applications for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E, B.Tech degree programmes was extended to July 10. On the other hand, the deadline for enrolment document verification and online application confirmation was today, July 11.