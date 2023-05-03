MHT CET 2023 Admit Card to Release Soon, Check Steps to Download

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell of Maharashtra is expected to release the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 admit card today. According to media reports, the MHT CET 2023 hall ticket will be released on May 3, an official confirmed. Once it is issued, candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website of MHT CET at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org. To access the admit card, students will have to enter their application number and password on the official portal.

According to the schedule, the MHT CET 2023 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) will be conducted from May 9 to May 13. While, the MHT CET for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) will be held from May 15 to May 20.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is being held for students seeking admission to various courses such as BA, BSc, BEd, MCA, MBA, BPEd, BDes, MEd, and others. With just a few days to go for the entrance exam, students can expect the admit card anytime today.

MHT CET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to MHT CET’s official website at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the MHT CET 2023 admit card link, when released.

Step 3: Then, login using the application number and password correctly on the candidate portal.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download it.

The MHT CET PCM and PCB exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 will start at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm, shift 2 will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm. Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards on all exam days. Those without it, will not be allowed to enter or appear for the entrance test. Along with the MHT CET 2023 hall ticket, students will also have to bring a valid government ID with them.

