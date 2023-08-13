MHT CET 2023 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Declared at fe2023.mahacet.org, How to Download

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) issued the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round three seat allotment results on August 12. The results of the MHT CET 2023 round 3 seat allocation are now available at fe2023.mahacet.org. Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth to view the results of the third round of seat allocation for MHT CET 2023.

Selected applicants will have the chance to accept the position from August 13 to August 16. Following CAP Round III, applicants have until August 16 to report to their assigned institute, confirm their acceptance, and submit every necessary document and fee.

The provisional allocation of CAP Round II results for B.E. and B.Tech courses was made available by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on August 3.

MHT CET 2023 third seat allotment: How to download

Step 1: Visit MHT CET’s official website at fe2023.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for the third seat allocation on the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your MHT CET login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Download the MHT CET 2023 seat allocation page and preserve a printed copy of it in case you need it for future records.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Maharashtra BTech Admission 2023 Events Dates Accepting the seat allotment and fee payment August 13 to 16 by 3 PM Report to the allotted college and submit the documents required August 13 to 16 by 5 PM Display vacant seats on the institute website and giving appropriate advertisement in the News Paper. Invite applications from registered candidates. Prepare and display Merit List on the college website and Institute Notice Board. Carry out/ Complete Admission Process by following Government Admission Rules. August 17 to 25 Cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2023-24 up to 5 PM August 25 Last date for uploading the data (For Institutes) August 25

MHT CET 2023 counselling consists of numerous steps, including CAP registration, document submission, and option filling. Before choosing the institutions and programmes of their choice, candidates must complete the CET online options entry process. After all the options are submitted, the authorities examine them and then release the final MHT CET 2023 seat distribution results.