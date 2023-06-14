MHT CET 2023 Counselling for Various Courses to Commence From June 15

The MHT CET counselling 2023 schedule has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. This counselling is conducted for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses including engineering, MBA, law, agriculture, and others offered by participating universities in the state. Candidates who have qualified in the MHT CET 2023 are now required to participate in the counselling process in order to be allotted seats.

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be conducted for the academic year 2023-24 and candidates will have to complete the registration process before the deadline announced in the schedule. The official website cetcell.mahacet.org has uploaded the information brochure for the CAP.

MHT CET 2023: Counselling Schedule

On June 15, registration will open for MBA, MMS, MCA, LLB 5-year (integrated), BEd, BSc, BA (integrated 4 years), BEd, MEd (integrated 3 years), Agriculture, BE, BTech, BPharmacy, and MPharmacy.

The next day, June 16, registration will be available for BHMCT, BPlanning, BEd and ELCT, MEd, BDesign, and ME/MTech.

On June 18, registration will be open for LLB 3-year, MPEd, BPEd, MArch, and MHMCT.

Finally, on June 20, registration will commence for Bachelor of Fine Arts, MPlanning, and BSc Nursing.

The process of MHT CET seat allotment will involve three rounds. To participate in the counselling for MHT CET, candidates are required to complete online registration, upload scanned documents, and pay the relevant counselling fee. The counselling authority will then verify the submitted documents online. After the verification, the choice-filling process for MHT CET counselling 2023 will begin, and seat allocation will be conducted in three rounds. Once a seat is allotted, candidates must confirm their admission online by paying the seat confirmation fees and reporting to the assigned institute.

MHT CET 2023: Documents Required for Counselling

Pass Certificate and Mark Sheet for the 10th Standard

12th Standard Pass Certificate & Marksheet

MHT CET Result 2022

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

School Leaving Certificate

Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra (if applicable)

MHT CET Admit Card 2023

For the MHT CET 2023 counselling process, reservation is applicable only to candidates from Maharashtra. The seats are distributed among different categories as follows: OBC - 19 per cent, NT-D - 2 per cent, NT-C - 3.5 per cent, NT-B - 2.5 per cent, NT-A/VJ - 3 per cent, ST - 7 per cent, and SC - 13 per cent.