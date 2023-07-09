MHT CET 2023 Counselling Registration Window For B.E, B.Tech Extended Till July 10

The registration deadline for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E, B.Tech degrees has been extended yet again by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. The MHT CET 2023 registration for candidates is now open till tomorrow, July 10 at PM. Furthermore, the last date for document validation and online application confirmation for enrollment has been extended until July 11. Students have the option of having their documentation assessed physically at the centre or online through an e-scrutiny centre. Candidates who have not yet registered for the counselling cycles are allowed to do so at the MHT CET’s official website, fe2023.mahacet.org.

Applications received and verified after July 10 will subsequently only be evaluated for non-CAP seats. The counselling registration deadline has been extended for the second time, with the latest extension concluding on July 7.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Step 1: Go to fe2023.mahacet.org, the MHT CET 2023 official website.

Step 2: Look for the “MHT CET 2023 registration link" on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill out the MHT CET 2023 application form.

Step 4: Attach all of the documents required by the registration form.

Step 5: Once the form has been filled out, pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the MHT CET 2023 registration form for future records.

For general category candidates, applicants who reside outside the state of Maharashtra, and children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries, the application fee has been set at Rs 800. For candidates from the state of Maharashtra who fall under the reserved category and for applicants who have a disability, the fee is Rs 600. Children of NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and Foreign Nationals would be required to make a Rs 5,000 deposit.

Candidates will be allowed to fill up their choice for colleges and courses once their documents have been validated. The seats will be assigned based on the online selections filled out by applicants. Candidates must report to the institutes allocated to them within a certain time frame.