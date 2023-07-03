MHT CET 2023 Counselling Registration Window To End Today At cetcell.mahacet.org

The counselling registration for 2023 admission to BE, BTech, and Integrated MTech degrees through MHT CET 2023 will be concluded today at 5 PM by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET). Candidates who have passed the entrance exam may proceed to cetcell.mahacet.org, the Centralised Admission procedure (CAP) seats portal for BE/BTech programmes to get started with the counselling registrations. Additionally, they may submit their forms by navigating directly to fe2023.mahacet.org.

The deadline for the verification and validation of submitted applications is also today, July 3. Candidates will be notified of any errors in their application forms, and they will then have the opportunity to modify reversed applications before submitting them for e-scrutiny on or before July 4.

Only seats not covered by the CAP will be considered for applicants who submit their applications after July 3. Candidates are thus urged to ensure that their applications have been submitted and validated within the required time frame in order to be considered for Centralised Admission Process seats.

MHT CET counselling 2023: How to Register

Applicants can register for the MHT CET counselling 2023 by following the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra State Cell’s official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to carry out the registration process.

Step 2: Next, select the B.E./ BTech tab on the homepage.

Step 3: After selecting the “new candidate registration" link, provide the necessary information in the field given.

Step 4: Log in with the newly generated credentials and upload the required documents before submitting.

Step 5: Download the MHT CET 2023 counselling registration confirmation page for future records.

For applicants from Maharashtra who fall under the general category as well as candidates from outside the state of Maharashtra (OMS), the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, as well as candidates who are foreign nationals or who are the children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC), the fee for registering for MHT CET counselling is Rs 800.

The application fee is Rs 600 for Maharashtra residents who fall under one of the restricted categories: Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS) and Persons with Disabilities.

MHT CET 2023 counselling entails a number of phases, including CAP registration, document submission, and choice filling. The CET online options entry is a required step for candidates, during which they can choose the institutions and programmes of their choice. Once the options have been entered, the authorities will assess them and declare the MHT CET 2023 seat allocation final result.