MHT CET 2023 to Begin From May 9, Check Exam Pattern

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the exam dates for MHT CET 2023 on cetcell.mahacet.org. The exams for engineering courses will be held from May 9 to May 13 and the exams for medical courses are scheduled from May 15 to May 20.

The registration process is underway and candidates can fill out the online application form for MHT CET 2023 by April 8. The date for the release of admit cards will be announced soon. MHT CET 2023 is a state-level entrance test for admission to four-year full-time UG courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and 6-year full-time UG courses in PharmD.

MHT CET 2023: Exam Dates

MBA CET 2023: March 25 - 26

MCA CET 2023: March 27

BEd/MEd CET 2023: April 2

BA/BSc/BEd CET 2023: April 2

AAC CET 2023: April 16

Maha Vidhi 5 years CET 2023: April 20

MPEd CET 2023: April 23

BEd CET 2023: April 23 - 25

Maha Vidhi 3 years CET 2023: May 2 - 3

MHT-CET PCM Group 2023: April 9 - 13

MHT-CET PCB Group 2023: April 14 - 20

BPED CET 2023: April 3

MED CET 2023: April 9

B.Design CET 2023: April 30

MHT CET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be a resident of India. The candidate must have passed the higher secondary education (HSC) or any equivalent examination from either PCB or PCM with at least 45 per cent marks.

MHT CET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Visit the official website for MHT CET2023—- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2 - Click on the “ New Candidate Registration”

Step 3 - Fill in the required details and then click on Submit icon.

Step 4 - Upon successful registration, you will be redirected to an application form for MHT CET 2023.

Step 5 - Fill out the application form by submitting the details.

Step 6- Upload your scanned photo and signature.

Step 7 - Pay the application fees. After submission of fees, take out a print of the application form.

MHT CET 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in the online mode. The exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift timings are from 9 AM to noon whereas afternoon shifts are from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. There will be a total of 150 questions for PCM students and 200 questions for PCB candidates. The entrance test for the undergraduate courses will be MCQ based. Physics, chemistry, and biology subjects will carry one mark for each question whereas mathematics subjects will carry two marks per question. There will be no negative marking.

