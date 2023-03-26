MHT CET 2023 Exam Dates out for all PG, Professional Degree Entrance Exams

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2023 registration and exam schedule for admission to various professional degrees and postgraduate degrees courses. Candidates can apply for the state common entrance examination for the academic year 2023-24 through the official website- mahacet.org.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to the courses will be conducted at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra. The MH MBA CET 2023 exam started on March 25.

MHT CET 2023: Exam Dates

Maha MBA CET 2023- March 25 - March 26, 2023

Maha MCA CET 2023- March 27, 2023

Maha BEd MEd CET 2023- April 2, 2023

Maha BA, BSc BEd CET 2023- April 2, 2023

Maha AAC CET 2023- April 16, 2023

Maha Vidhi 5 years CET 2023- April 20, 2023

Maha MPEd CET 2023- April 23, 2023

Maha BEd CET 2023- April 23- April 25, 2023

Maha Vidhi 3 years CET 2023- May 2- May 3, 2023

Maha MHT CET 2023- May 9- May 13, 2023 (PCM Group), May 15- May 20, 2023 (PCB Group)

Maha BPEd CET 2023- May 3, 2023

Maha MEd CET 2023- May 9, 2023

Maha BDes CET 2023- April 30, 2023

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level exam conducted every year for admissions. The Maharashtra CET Cell conducts the CET exam for various other programmes like MBA, BA, BSc BEd, MCA, BPEd, BDes, MEd and others. These courses are offered by Government and Private institutions across different states of India. The candidates of their states are also eligible to appear for the MHT CET exam.

In 2022, a total of 6,05,944 candidates registered for the MHT CET examination. Among the total number of candidates, 2,82,070 candidates belonged to the PCM group, while 3,23,874 candidates belonged to the PCB group. The number of candidates were significantly higher than last year’s, where the total number of candidates stood at 5,17,132.

