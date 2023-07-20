MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List Released, Steps to Download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued the MHT CET final merit list 2023. Students who have enrolled themselves for Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses can now download the merit list via the official website of MAHA CET at fe2023.mahacet.org. The merit list will contain the names of the selected students who are seeking admission to the first-year undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology colleges/institutes in the state.

The final merit list has been released for three categories:

- Maharashtra State Candidates.

- All India Candidates.

- Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh Migrant Candidates.

Candidates should keep in mind that the merit lists are further divided into two subject combinations. The first subject combination is the PCM which is -Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and the second combination is PCB which is - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of MAHA CET atfe2023.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that says – ‘MHT CET 2023 final merit list- All India, Maharashtra, J&K’ that is available on the home page.

Step 3: A pdf document displaying the list of selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the final merit list and download it.

As per the official schedule, the online submission and confirmation of seats can be done via the candidate login portal from July 20 to July 22. Subsequently, the provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be released on the main site on July 25. Following this, the mock seat allotment result will be made available on July 27 and the final seat allotment result will be released on August 1. The CAP round 1 counselling is an important process in the admission procedure. All candidates are requested to carefully consider their choices and preferences during the form filling.