MHT CET 2023 Results Declared At mahacet.org, How To Download

MHT CET 2023 results for the PCM and PCB groups have been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra today June 12. Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2023 can view their results at mahacet.org, mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, and cetcellmanacet.org. Candidates must provide their application number and birthdate in order to check their results. Details such as the applicants’ subject-wise scores, ranking, and percentile scores will be included in the results.

The MHT CET 2023 attracted up to 1.45 lakh applicants this year and was divided into two phases. The MHT CET for the PCM group took place from May 9 to May 14, while the MHT CET for the PCB group took place from May 15 to May 20.

The MHT CET 2023 counselling procedure will be available to applicants who successfully complete the Maharashtra CET. The status of candidates’ qualifications will be decided when the results are announced. The dates for CET counselling should also be disclosed along with the results. Candidates must finish the counselling registration procedure in order to be considered for seat allocation.

MHT CET 2023 results: How To Download

Step I: Visit the official website of MH CET at mahacet.org, mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, or cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Candidates must input their date of birth and application number.

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: A screen will show the results of the MHT CET 2023.

Step 6: The MH CET Result should be downloaded and printed out for future use.

In addition to announcing the MHT CET results, the authorities will subsequently also announce the names of the MHT CET toppers for the year 2023. Candidates that score well on the MHT CET 2023 scale have a better chance of being admitted to premier engineering schools.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, administers the MHT CET. The MHT CET is a state-level entrance test that is offered to applicants for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes in government and private colleges throughout the state of Maharashtra.