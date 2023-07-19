CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » MHT CET 2023 To Release First Counselling Merit List Today At cetcell.mahacet.org
1-MIN READ

MHT CET 2023 To Release First Counselling Merit List Today At cetcell.mahacet.org

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 12:38 IST

Maharashtra, India

The tentative category-wise seats for CAP round one will be made official on July 19 ( Representative image)

To access the MHT CET 2023 first merit list candidates have to enter date of birth and application number

The State Cell of Maharashtra has started the counselling for the shortlisted candidates. As per the released schedule, MHT CET will release the first final merit list today at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will be able to check the merit list. To access the first merit list candidates have to enter date of birth and application number.

MHT CET 2023 First Merit List: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2- Under the latest announcement section, check the link that mentions first merit list 2023

Step 3- A new login window open.

Step 4- Write the login credentials and verify the details.

Step 5- Access the merit list and download the list for future records.

Here is the list for CAP Round -1 

Schedule EventDate
Provisional category wise seats allocationJuly 19
Online submission and confirmationJuly 20- 22
Provisional allotment of seatsJuly 25
Acceptation of the offered seats by candidatesJuly 26- 28 till 3 PM
Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and feesJuly 26- 28 till 5 PM

Here is the list for CAP Round - 2

Schedule EventsDate
Provisional Vacant seatsJuly 29
Online submission and confirmationJuly 30- August 1
Provisional allotmentAugust 3
Acceptation of the offered seats by candidatesAugust 4- 6 till 3 PM
Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and feesAugust 4- 6 till 5 PM

Here is the list for CAP Round -3 

Schedule EventsDates
Provisional Vacant seatsAugust 7
Online submission and confirmationAugust 8- 10
Provisional allotmentAugust 12
Acceptation of the offered seats by candidatesAugust 13- 16 till 3 PM
Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and feesAugust 13- 16 till 5 PM

The tentative category-wise seats for CAP round one will be made official on July 19. From July 20 to July 22, candidates can submit and confirm their CAP round 1 option form. Prior to that, on July 10, the registration period for MHT CET counseling 2023 for engineers concluded. Up until July 11, the process of document verification and application form completion was carried out. A number of steps are involved in MHT CET 2023 counseling, including CAP registration, document submission, and choice filling.

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18.
first published:July 19, 2023, 12:38 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 12:38 IST