MHT CET BDes Registration For Counselling Extends Till July 11; Apply At bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra has extended the deadline for the registration of BDesign course. Candidates now have the deadline till July 11 to apply for the registration of counselling sessions. The application for the online registration is available on the official website, bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org. Applications for Maharashtra CET BDes counseling submitted after July 11 will only be taken into consideration for non-CAP seats.

Students can examine the MAH BDesign CET 2023 merit list by going to the official website after it has been released online. The seat allocation results will be released individually for each CAP round. The deadline for every category of admissions is till 5 PM. Till the deadline, students have the chance the continue with works like registration, document verification and confirmation of applications. Applications requests after July 11th 2023 will be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

MHT CET BDes Registration 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org

Step 2- On the homepage, candidates will be able to see ne registration option.

Step 3- Select the link and tick the box after reading all the important instructions.

Step 4- Fill the registration form that appears and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5- Complete the process by transaction amount. Remember to download the form an receipt for future references.

It has to be remembered by the candidates that during e-scrutiny of application form of such candidate, if no error is found in the documents the status of verification & confirmation of the application form shall be made available to the candidate login along with receipt cum acknowledgement. But incase, an error is found the details of errors will be intimated to candidates by reverting back his/her application for its rectification through candidates login portal. Thereafter for a shorter period of time, candidates will have time to edit their application form.

For entry into professional Bachelor of Design programs in the state of Maharashtra, the MAH BDesign CET entrance test is administered. The Maharashtra BDesign CET test 2023 took place this year on April 30.