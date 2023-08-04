MHT CET CAP Round 2 Results Released At mahacet.org; Seat Acceptance Starts From Today

The provisional round 2 allotment results for the CAP have been made available by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The official website, mahacet.org, has the CAP round 2 provisional allotment list for BE and B.Tech courses. Students can access the CET provision round 2 allotment list at mahacet.org by using their application number and birthdate as their login information.

MHT CET CAP ROUND 2 RESULTS: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1- Visit the official website, mahacet.org

Step 2- On the webpage, students can look for MHT CET CAP Round 2 link.

Step 3- A candidate can also check the link under BTech Counselling tab.

Step 4- Select and mention your application number and date of birth.

Step 5- Access the seat allotment and check your name.

Step 6- Students can also download the seat allotment results.

From August 4 to August 6, candidates who will receive seats in CAP Round II must pay the seat acceptance fee online using their login information. After CAP Round II, which was held from August 4 to August 6, candidates were required to submit the necessary paperwork and make payment in order to receive admission confirmation.

Meanwhile, the State Cell of Maharashtra has started the counselling for the shortlisted candidates. As per the released schedule, MHT CET will release the first final merit list today at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will be able to check the merit list. To access the first merit list candidates have to enter date of birth and application number.

The tentative category-wise seats for CAP round one will be made official on July 19. From July 20 to July 22, candidates can submit and confirm their CAP round 1 option form. Prior to that, on July 10, the registration period for MHT CET counseling 2023 for engineers concluded. Up until July 11, the process of document verification and application form completion was carried out. A number of steps are involved in MHT CET 2023 counseling, including CAP registration, document submission, and choice filling.