MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins For B.E, B.Tech Courses

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has begun the MHT CET 2023 counselling registration process for B.E and B.Tech courses. Eligible candidates can register themselves at the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to register for the counselling process is July 3 till 5 pm. The MHT CET counselling process includes various steps such as registration, document upload, choice filling, etc.

MHT CET Counselling: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to www.mahacet.org, the official website of MH CET.

Step 2: Click on the option that mentions the CAP portal.

Step 3: Register yourself by adding personal details, contact details, category etc.

Step 4: Next, upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee as per your category and submit the application.

Step 6: If required, take out the printout of the registration form.

MHT CET Counselling: Application Fee:

There is a registration fee applicable for different categories. Candidates who belong to the general category from Maharashtra state and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC), will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 800. For the reserved categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State, the registration fee is Rs. 600. Foreign students will have to pay an amount of Rs. 5000.

MHT CET Counselling: Documents required

1. Printout of MHT CET 2023 counselling registration form

2. Printout of MHT CET result 2023

3. MHT CET Admit Card 2023

4. Passing Certificate and Mark Sheet of Class 10 and 12

5. JEE Main mark sheet

6. Domicile Certificate (for candidates who belong to Maharashtra)

7. Caste Certificate (if applicable)

8. Eligibility Certificate for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) (if applicable)

9. Character Certificate

10. Migration Certificate

11. School Leaving Certificate

Once the MHT CET counselling results are out, candidates will be allotted seats. According to the allotted colleges, candidates will report to the institutions and confirm their seats by submitting the required documents.

The seat allotment of MHT CET will be declared in three rounds. The procedure will take place with the help of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) through online mode.